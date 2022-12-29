These Could Be Patriots’ Available Cornerbacks Vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last week, after dropping into coverage on a career-high nine snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders, Matthew Judon joked that he should begin moonlighting as a defensive back.

The New England Patriots might need him to this Sunday.

Cornerbacks Jalen Mills (groin), Jack Jones (knee) and Marcus Jones (concussion) all have yet to practice this week, putting their availability for the Patriots’ must-win Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins in serious jeopardy.

With safety Adrian Phillips also missing practice Thursday with an illness, the Patriots could be severely shorthanded in the secondary against the Dolphins’ explosive, Tyreek Hill- and Jaylen Waddle-led passing attack.

“I ain’t going to tell you what I’m going to be doing this week,” Judon, the Patriots’ Pro Bowl edge rusher and sacks leader, said Thursday. “But don’t be surprised if it’s me versus Waddle out there on an island.”

That was a joke. New England would not have a player like Judon man up on a wide receiver — especially not one with the blazing speed that both Waddle and Hill possess. But if Mills and the two rookie Joneses all cannot play Sunday, the Patriots would need to rely on some unfamiliar cover men against Miami’s vaunted receiving duo.

“Whoever we’ve got, that’s who you’ve got to use,” Judon said. “It would be great if we were at 100% and everybody was out there, but right now we aren’t, and you’ve got to play with what you have. I think the guys that are coming out there and practicing, playing, they’re going to do well.”