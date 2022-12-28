This ‘Underrated’ Patriots Captain Quietly Having Career Season

The 26-year-old has registered double-digit tackles in each of the Patriots’ last three games, the first time he’s done so in consecutive weeks in his pro career. Against the Raiders, he also had a sack and four pressures, per PFF, tying his career high. In last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Bentley had a season-high 12 tackles and a pass breakup in the end zone, blanketing running back Joe Mixon to force a field-goal try.

Bentley rarely leaves the field for the Patriots’ defense, and against Cincinnati, he didn’t at all, playing 100% of defensive snaps for just the second time in his career.

“He definitely impacts the game,” linebackers coach and defensive play-caller Steve Belichick said Tuesday in a video conference. “He makes it hard to take him off the field. I think he played every snap this past week, and he’s just such a key part to our defense. His ability to kind of tie in the front and the back end, he does such a good job with that.

“He’s so smart. He puts in a ton of time to know what everybody’s doing. He’s very proactive in figuring out how things are going to look, not just in his eyes but everybody else on the field. I think that that helps him ? play a little bit faster based on what the guys around him are doing, and he has total command of the defense.”

Bentley’s teammates have taken notice, too.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater, who compared Bentley to Mayo during the linebacker’s rookie year in 2018, lit up Tuesday when asked about his fellow co-captain.

“He’s just shown a great deal of consistency, a great deal of improvement, and he’s really become a pillar for this organization in terms of what he does on and off the football field,” Slater said. “And certainly this year, if you talk to anyone around here, his play has really popped off. We’ve seen it. It’s been consistent week after week.

“He’s really taken ownership of that defense in a very unique way, and he’s playing at a very high level. I don’t think we sit where we sit today with a chance to look at playing in the postseason without him performing the way that he has.”