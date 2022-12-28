Did This Offhand Comment By Carlos Correa Doom His Free Agency?

Carlos Correa might have another reported deal nixed due to his physical concerns, but it’s an issue Major League Baseball teams should have seen coming.

The New York Mets reportedly are confident their 12-year, $315 million deal with the star shortstop can be completed, but the likelihood reportedly has continued to decrease.

Correa underwent ankle surgery in 2014, prior to his major-league career, and has only ever played in more than 150 games in a season once in his eight years in MLB.

The injury concern was enough for the San Francisco Giants to walk away from a reported $13-year, $350 million deal. But Mets owner Steve Cohen is determined to make a statement amid what likely is to be a competitive National League East.

However, Erich Richter of the New York Post pointed out Correa voiced an issue with his ankle this past season.

“On Sept. 20 against the (Kansas City) Royals, Correa came up hobbling after a slide into second base,” Richter wrote Tuesday. “Correa attempted to steal, but as the tag was applied, he appeared to be in agonizing pain immediately upon contact with Royals second baseman Michael Massey’s shin.”

“He just hit my plate,” Correa said after the game, per The Athletic. “I had surgery, and he hit it. Just kind of felt numb. Vibrating. So I was just waiting for it to calm down. It was a little scary, but when I moved I knew it was good.”