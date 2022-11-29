How Patriots’ Jahlani Tavai Went From Practice Squad To Contract Extension

FOXBORO, Mass. — Last August, Jahlani Tavai was a second-round draft bust, cast aside by the Detroit Lions halfway through his rookie contract. Fifteen months later, he’s now a building block for one of the NFL’s top defenses.

On Tuesday, the New England Patriots signed the 26-year-old linebacker to a two-year contract extension reportedly worth $4.4 million, locking him up through the 2024 season.

“It’s a big thing for me,” Tavai said after Tuesday’s practice. “It’s my second contract, and I’m just blessed to have an opportunity to keep playing football.”

Little was expected of Tavai when he joined the Patriots just before the 2021 season. He initially signed to New England’s practice squad, reuniting with his former Lions head coach, Matt Patricia. The Patriots promoted him to the 53-man roster in mid-October, but he rarely played outside of special teams. In 13 appearances last season, he logged 195 snaps in the kicking game and just 56 on defense — 5.2% of the team’s total.

Entering his first Patriots training camp this summer, Tavai was a relative afterthought in New England’s revamped linebacker room. Head coach Bill Belichick raised eyebrows when he said he said he expected the Hawaii product to have a substantial role on all four downs this season, but that prediction proved accurate.

Twelve weeks in, Tavai’s defensive playing time has shot up to 52%. He’s started each of the Patriots’ last seven games while maintaining his role as a core special teamer, trailing only Matthew Slater and Brenden Schooler in special teams snaps played.

“Jahlani’s done a good job for us,” Belichick, who targeted Tavai in the 2019 NFL Draft but couldn’t land him, said after news of his extension broke. “He’s played a lot of football. He’s played on every down. He’s a smart, versatile player that’s earned playing time.”