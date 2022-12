Jon Heyman sent New York Yankees fans on quite the rollercoaster Tuesday, and they’re not very happy about it.

Shortly after 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Heyman reported that Aaron Judge would be “headed to” the San Francisco Giants. Minutes later, he reversed course, saying the Giants had yet to hear anything back from Judge.

Naturally, Yankees fans were none too happy.

Jon Heyman getting escorted out of the Winter Meetings.pic.twitter.com/A61AxdCU5Y — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) December 6, 2022

I mean Jon Heyman has to go to jail now — Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) December 6, 2022

Jon Heyman needs to be put in prison. My heart can?t handle this — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) December 6, 2022

Yankees fans outside Jon Heyman?s house tonight pic.twitter.com/QDus65XFMS — Jake Montgomery (@JakeMontgomery_) December 6, 2022

If Aaron Judge actually ends up on the Yankees I will seriously never forgive Jon Heyman. Never. — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) December 6, 2022

Yankees fans to Jon Heyman right now pic.twitter.com/VXOAPTvwQv — Vendetta Media (@VendettaVSM) December 6, 2022

Jon Heyman sends thousands of Yankees fans into premature cardiac arrest. — Chris Carelli (@Chris_Carelli) December 6, 2022

No matter what ends up happening with Judge in the coming minutes, hours or days, Yankees fans will never forgive Heyman.