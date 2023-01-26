Adam Duvall Reveals What Sold Him On Signing With Red Sox

In need of outfield help and a middle-of-the-lineup bat, the Red Sox killed two birds with one stone this week.

Boston on Monday officially signed Adam Duvall to a one-year contract. Duvall, 34, joins the Red Sox with three 30-plus home run seasons under his belt as well as recent postseason experience, helping the Atlanta Braves win the 2021 World Series.

Duvall virtually held his introductory Red Sox press conference Wednesday and in doing so revealed the main reasons why he chose to take his talents to Boston.

“There was actually several selling points,” Duvall told reporters, per a video from CBS Boston. “One, obviously, the opportunity to play every day. The chance to be a part of an organization that has a lot of tradition, has had a lot of success, a lot of good players, good manager. So that was a huge selling point there.

“Another selling point was guys reaching out from the team and around the organization letting me know that they were looking forward to playing with me and things of those sorts. So, I think it all kind of came together. It was a culmination of different things, but I couldn’t be more excited to be playing with the Red Sox and to be a part of this ride.”

The upcoming campaign will be all about staying healthy for Duvall, who only played over 100 games in four of his nine MLB seasons to date. If he can avoid serious injury, the veteran outfielder can be a game-changer for the Red Sox.