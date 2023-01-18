How Adam Duvall Could Impact Red Sox Plans For 2023 Season

Adam Duvall largely fits the bill for Red Sox additions so far this offseason: If he plays to the level he has in the past, he’ll be a terrific addition.

However, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that’s easier said than done.

Boston reportedly reached an agreement with the free agent outfielder, per multiple reports. According to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo, the one-year deal is worth at least $7 million and could reach as high as $10 million.

Without even knowing the incentives, it’s likely that if Duvall plays well enough to reach those, he’ll provide great value to the 2023 Red Sox.

Duvall was an All-Star earlier in his career with the Cincinnati Reds, earning the nod in 2016 when he went on to hit 33 home runs and drive in 103 runs. He hit 30 home runs twice with the Reds, and Cincinnati eventually dealt him to Atlanta at the 2018 trade deadline. He played just 121 games with the Braves between the ’18 deadline and the end of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before signing with the Miami Marlins before the 2021 campaign.

The hope for the Red Sox is that Duvall is able to regain whatever it is that made him a borderline elite player in 2021. He appeared in 146 games, hitting .228 with 38 home runs, and a National League-best 113 RBIs. His South Florida stint was short-lived; Miami flipped him back to Atlanta at the deadline, a move that proved to be incredibly shrewd. Duvall hit 16 home runs and drove in 45 runs in just 55 games down the stretch for the Braves. He then hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs between the National League Championship Series and World Series, helping Atlanta secure a world title.

And he’ll never have to buy another drink for himself in Atlanta after hitting this grand slam in Game 5 of the 2021 Fall Classic.