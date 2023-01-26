Are Jets Getting Sneaky With Reported Offensive Coordinator Target?

The New York Jets have a big decision to make this offseason.

In need of an offensive coordinator, New York will be tasked with hiring a coach that is either capable of reviving the career of Zach Wilson or ready to implement a new system for its next QB. Perhaps that’s the reason they have their eyes on ex-Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

That’s the only explanation. Right?

Hackett, who was fired by the Broncos after compiling a 4-11 record in his first season at the helm, has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land the Jets’ offensive coordinator job, according to NFL insider Adam Caplan.

While pairing one of the NFL’s least successful quarterbacks with one of its least successful head coaches would be funny for fans around the league, it appears as though a potential Hackett hire could forecast the team targeting a bigger fish.

Prior to his 15-game stint as Denver’s head coach, Hackett spent three seasons as Aaron Rodgers’ offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers, of course, has been linked to the Jets this offseason as a potential trade destination. In turn, the Jets have made it clear they are willing to spend to bring in a veteran QB.

There are still some steps to be made toward a potential Hackett-Rodgers reunion in New York, but the Jets appear to be willing to start the process of hiring the long-time offensive coordinator. There’s only one thing for certain in this entire situation, bad news for Wilson.