Baffling Final Play Closes Out Cowboys’ Playoff Loss To 49ers

Move over, 2015 Colts. The Dallas Cowboys set a new bar for preposterous play-calling Sunday night in San Francisco.

Trailing 19-12 in the final seconds of their divisional-round matchup with the 49ers, the Cowboys went the trickeration route. They spread their offensive lineman out as wide receivers and positioned Ezekiel Elliott, their star running back, at center, with quarterback Dak Prescott in the shotgun behind him.

The intent appeared to be to pull off some sort of desperation, schoolyard lateral play. FOX color commentator Greg Olsen compared it to something you’d see in flag football.

To say it was unsuccessful would be an understatement.

Ezekiel was bulldozed by 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shair immediately after he snapped the ball. Prescott got the pass off, but receiver KaVontae Turpin instantly was decked by safety Jimmie Ward, ending the game and sending San Francisco to the NFC Championship.

It’s hard to tell what Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was hoping for on that play.