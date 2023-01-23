Bruins Wrap: Defense To Offense Fuels Boston Win Vs. Sharks

The Boston Bruins improved their winning streak to five games Sunday night, taking a 4-0 victory from their matchup with the San Jose Sharks at TD Garden.

The Bruins improved their NHL-best record to 37-5-4 with the win, while the Sharks dropped to 14-25-9.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Bruins entered Sunday with the best offense in the NHL, leading the league in goals per game (3.8) and goal differential (+78) while ranking top five in assists (288; third), points (459; third), power-play goals (42; fourth) and power-play percentage (47.1%; second).

What makes those numbers so impressive? They’ve had stretches where they didn’t even need any production out of their forwards. Like Sunday, for instance.

Over the course of Boston’s five-game winning streak, Bruins defensemen have combined to score 16 points, including six goals.

Boston’s big dawgs got involved against San Jose, with Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm each scoring sweet goals to get things rolling for Boston.