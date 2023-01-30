Bruins Notes: Jim Montgomery ‘Not Worried’ Amid Losing Streak

The Boston Bruins are experiencing a losing streak.

Yes, you read that correctly.

After getting out to the fastest start in NHL history, the Bruins have stumbled a bit over their last three games. Boston suffered its third consecutive loss at the hands of the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, but the 4-1 defeat drew anything but a hasty reaction from head coach Jim Montgomery.

“You look at adversity as an opportunity to grow and get better,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Once we come out of this, we’re going to be a better group. We’re going to be more resilient and we’re going to be a little bit tougher.”

While Boston’s bench boss isn’t overreacting, Montgomery is aware that the Bruins have some legit competition.

“I think (our) problem was the Carolina Hurricanes,” Montgomery said. “I thought they checked us right out of the rink. Give them credit. They competed hard, they really checked well and they caused a lot of turnovers that led to odd-man rushes. Two of their goals they got because of turnovers.”

Here are more notes from Sunday’s Bruins-Hurricanes game: