Get Ready, NFL Fans: Tom Brady To 49ers Gains Fuel After NFC Title Loss

The San Francisco 49ers concluded their season in the NFC Championship Game after putting together an impressive 12-game win streak with a rookie seventh-round quarterback proving a pivotal piece. However, it seems San Francisco’s biggest question entering the 2022 campaign once again will headline the team’s offseason.

The 49ers still have questions relating to their quarterback situation.

It would have been incredibly difficult to replace Brock Purdy should he have led the Niners to the Super Bowl. And it would have been downright impossible to replace him should he have won the big game at State Farm Stadium. But that’s not anything the 49ers have to worry about.

San Francisco was eliminated from the NFL playoffs Sunday after a 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Both Purdy and journeyman Josh Johnson suffered injuries in the contest. Purdy clearly was impacted by an injury to his throwing elbow, and it felt like those injuries played a pivotal role in the 49ers not being able to compete with the Eagles, who scored 24 unanswered points.

But given that San Francisco’s present-day roster is that of a title contender, the 49ers could look to make a drastic splash this offseason in hopes of putting the team over the top. There’s no splash bigger than soon-to-be free agent Tom Brady.

And whether you like it or not, whether you think Purdy deserves the job, whether you think Brady should retire or whether you think 2021 No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance still should be San Francisco’s franchise QB, the 49ers’ loss Sunday undoubtedly leaves the door open for Brady speculation. The 49ers already were viewed among the betting favorites to land the signal-caller.

It just makes far too much sense for the California kid to head home and play one final season in front of his whole family. He’d ride into the sunset and the team would return to Super Bowl contention. Oh yeah, and we can think of worse things than having a 23-year-old spend a season learning from the greatest quarterback of all time. Let’s not forget Purdy was just thrilled to make the roster this summer. Those will be among the storylines and thoughts when the Brady rumors soon ramp up.