Bruins Players Wear Old-School Red Sox Uniforms To Winter Classic

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were prepared for more than just a hockey game at Fenway Park on Monday.

After turning heads a few years ago with their “Peaky Blinders” get up, the Bruins decided to turn back the clocks yet again with their pregame outfits prior to the 2023 Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The time, Bruins players donned old-school Red Sox uniforms and carried with them baseball bats and gloves.

You can check out the Bruins getting off the bus in those uniforms here as it felt like a scene out of the “Field of Dreams.”

The Bruins also took some time to feel like baseball players on the covered infield at Fenway Park.

Nearly three hours before puck drop, many players came out of the dugout with their gloves and threw a baseball around. Jeremy Swayman, Linus Ullmark, David Pastrnak, Nick Foligno, A.J. Greer, Trent Frederic and Charlie McAvoy were all seen participating in the pregame warmup.