Rex Ryan Gives Harsh Backhanded Compliment To Bill Belichick, Patriots

The Patriots season has been a rollercoaster ride for fans, but New England can clinch a playoff spot in Week 18.

That might be surprising, especially after the multiple lowlights of the season, but pundits are quick to credit head coach Bill Belichick keeping the Patriots afloat at 8-8.

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan was one of those pundits who did just that on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Monday, but the rivalry appeared to still be alive when he was asked if this season was Belichick’s best as a coach.

“One hundred percent I think it is,” Ryan said, per ESPN video. “I compare the current New England roster compared to what it used to be when I coached against them. There’s one player on that team that would have started for those teams, and that’s Matt Judon. None of these guys would have started, it’s why I call it a JV team. The roster may be JV, but the coaching’s not. This dude has done an amazing job, might be his best year coaching that I’ve ever seen. … An amazing coaching job by Belichick this year.”

Ryan Clark added to the JV bit: “That’s the set-up. He said I’m gonna make this offense as trash as I possibly can. I’m not gonna draft well, offensively. I’m gonna put Matt Patricia in charge. Joe Judge is gonna be my quarterback coach, and then I’m gonna coach defense really good and so Rex is gonna have to give me some credit on ‘Get Up.’ “

A harsh assessment of New England’s roster, but Clark did highlight Kyle Dugger as the next Lawyer Milloy or Rodney Harrison of the Patriots.

New England controls its own destiny in Week 18 as a win over the Buffalo Bills guarantees a playoff spot.