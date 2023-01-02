Check Out Sights Of Fenway Park Before Bruins-Penguins Winter Classic

BOSTON — The day is finally here for Boston sports fans, and Fenway Park certainly has lived up to the hype ahead of the 2023 NHL Winter classic between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Fenway looked fantastic in the hours leading up to the 2 p.m. ET puck drop.

The playing surface, running parallel to the Green Monster with one end on the third base line and the other in short right field, was uncovered just over an hour before the two teams were set to take the ice.

But long before that, details all around Fenway paid tribute to the event. And they certainly will excite Boston sports fans.

Among them, the Red Sox championship banners outside of Fenway Park on Jersey Street were taken over by banners honoring the Winter Classic. The Green Monster also was dealt a cool update with a sign symbolizing the NHL Winter Classic along with old-school logos of both the Bruins and Penguins.

Other old-school logos of both Boston and Pittsburgh were seen all over the ballpark, as well.

Check out some of the sights here: