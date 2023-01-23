Julian Edelman In Awe Of This ‘Insane’ George Kittle Catch

George Kittle made the catch of the NFL playoffs Sunday in San Francisco.

Julian Edelman, who knows a thing or two about circus catches, was thoroughly impressed.

During the third quarter of the 49ers’ divisional-round matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, Kittle hauled in an incredible reception that bounced first off his outstretched right hand and then off his facemask. He eventually corraled it and slipped a hit from cornerback Trevon Diggs for a 30-yard gain.

Kittle, one of the NFL’s premier tight ends, kept his eyes locked on the ball as it caromed off his various body parts. Edelman was wowed, calling Kittle’s concentration “insane.”

Insane concentration on that catch. — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 23, 2023

Edelman, of course, showed off similarly elite concentration on his iconic juggling catch against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Time will tell whether Kittle can help bring San Francisco a championship, but his grab was a big play in Sunday’s game.