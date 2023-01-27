Bye Bye Zach Wilson? Jets ‘Committed’ To Finding Veteran QB

The New York Jets insist they believe Zach Wilson can be their franchise quarterback. So why do they continue to do and say things that indicate otherwise?

The Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator Thursday, tasking the former Denver Broncos head coach with reviving an offense that finished 29th in points per game (17.4) and 25th in total offense (318.2 yards per game).

The horrific offensive output had a lot to do with the play of former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson, which in turn, played a factor into the hiring of Hackett. At least that’s what head coach Robert Saleh says.

“The quarterback position, obviously, with all of the different interviews, was the number one concern,” Saleh said Thursday, per SNY. “Rightfully so. We’re committed to finding a veteran. We didn’t get into names, I doubt that (Hackett’s) even studied (free agents) yet.

“… We didn’t get into specifics on names, but it was talked about how we do plan on bringing in a veteran quarterback if we can. We do want to continue working with Zach and develop him.”

If that isn’t enough to get the rumor mill swirling, nothing is.

The idea of New York adding a veteran has long been on the table, but that statement from Saleh promotes the conception of specifics. Aaron Rodgers, given his long history with Hackett, is the big name, but the likes of Derek Carr and even Tom Brady are on the board if the Jets are serious about willing to spend big.