Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Lightning In Game With Playoff Feel

The Boston Bruins saw their six-game winning streak snapped Thursday night, falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning, 3-2, at Amalie Arena.

The B’s fell to 38-6-4 on the season with the loss, while the Bolts improved to 31-15-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

This game had the feel of playoff hockey.

It’s almost expected when the Bruins and Lightning take the ice at this point, but the speed and physicality that were on display in this matchup has been unmatched by recent Boston affairs. Things got testy in Tampa, and it seemed as though even one mistake would prevent Jim Montgomery’s squad from tallying a league-leading 39th victory.

Unfortunately for Boston, that much was true Tuesday night.

After responding to tie the game on two separate occasions, the Bruins faded down the stretch. With under seven minutes to play, defenseman Brandon Carlo ran into goaltender Linus Ullmark, resulting in a mass of Black and Gold laid out in front of the Boston net. The puck found itself on the stick of Victor Hedman, the last place Bruins fans wanted it.