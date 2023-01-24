Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Gives Positive Update Following Injury Scare

Boston Celtics fans can take a deep breath after Monday’s anxiety-riddled loss to the Orlando Magic.

While seeing their team lose a nine-game winning streak was bad enough, Green Teamers had to sit through an excruciating 10-minute period where the possibility of Jayson Tatum missing significant time became all too real.

After hitting a three to give Boston a one-point lead, Tatum intentionally fouled Orlando guard Gary Harris and immediately headed toward the locker room for treatment. When he entered the game five minutes later, the Celtics had fallen behind by 13 points.

A look at Jayson Tatum grabbing his right side, and heading into the locker room vs. Magic pic.twitter.com/5gCtz9jhbF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 24, 2023

While the deficit on the court was upsetting for C’s fans, they wound up getting good news later on.

“I was just dealing with some pain in my stomach,” Tatum said postgame, per NBC Sports Boston. “I went to go to the back, just trying to get looked at. Just wanted to make sure I was alright, and ultimately I was and came back.”

An injury to Tatum would obviously be detrimental to the Celtics in any situation, but with Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III and Malcolm Brogdon all out of the game, and Jaylen Brown and Derrick White both dealing with nagging injuries, Monday would have been the worst possible time for a team in the middle of their season.