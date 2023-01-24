Patriots Reportedly Hire Bill O’Brien As New Offensive Coordinator

Eleven years after his first Patriots tenure concluded, Bill O’Brien is headed back to New England.

The Patriots on Tuesday hired O’Brien to be their new offensive coordinator, according to a report from Adam Schefter and Chris Low of ESPN.

Alabama OC/QB coach Bill O?Brien has returned to New England and is being named the Patriots offensive coordinator, sources tell @ClowESPN and me. O?Brien was a Patriots? assistant coach from 2007-2011, and now returns to coach Mac Jones, whom he briefly worked with at Alabama. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 24, 2023

O’Brien previously worked as a Patriots assistant from 2007-11, spending one season as their OC and two more as their quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller. Since then, he’s logged stints as head coach at Penn State (2012-13) and with the Houston Texans (2017-20) and offensive coordinator at Alabama (2021-22).

In his return to Foxboro, the 53-year-old Andover, Mass., native will be tasked with reviving a Patriots offense that cratered this season under the direction of O-line coach/play-caller Matt Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge.

Neither Patricia nor Judge had prior experience in those roles, and after fielding a borderline top-10 offense with previous coordinator Josh McDaniels in 2021, New England proceeded to rank 24th or worse in total offense, first downs per game, third-down offense, red-zone offense, goal-to-go offense, points per possession, expected points added per play and Football Outsiders’ offensive DVOA. Its 17th-place finish in scoring was aided by an NFL-high eight defensive/special teams touchdowns.

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s top defenses, the Patriots stumbled to an 8-9 record and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. Four days after its Week 18 loss in Buffalo, the team announced in an unprecedented statement that it would begin interviewing offensive coordinator candidates.