Celtics Wrap: Boston Exorcises NBA Finals Demons, Defeat Warriors In OT

BOSTON — The Celtics exacted revenge for their 2022 NBA Finals loss Thursday night, securing a 121-118 victory over the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 34-12 while the Warriors dropped to 22-23.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics rolled out their double-big lineup for the first time this season, starting the game with both Robert Williams III and Al Horford on the floor with Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. The Warriors countered by heading in the opposite direction, starting Draymond Green at center with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins.

As both teams frontloaded their lineups, depth seemed to become less of a factor — feeding into Golden State’s hands through the first 40 minutes of the ballgame.

Then Boston fought back.

After watching Tatum and Brown combine to go 6-for-27 through three quarters, the Celtics started to move things around in the fourth and got big contributions out of the rest of their lineup. Smart was his usual self on the defensive end, Brown and Tatum each made a pair of huge shots and Horford was the best player on the court in the final two minutes.