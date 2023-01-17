Dan Campbell Has Understated Reaction To Brett Maher’s Missed PATs

It doesn’t matter who you are, pretty much everyone had the same reaction to Brett Maher’s four consecutive missed extra-point attempts.

Well, except for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Campbell was one of the guests on ESPN’s “Manningcast” during Monday night’s wild-card matchup between the Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and provided an understated yet hilarious reaction to Maher’s fourth miss in a row.

“Just got the shanks a little bit,” Campbell said with a concerned look on his face.

You can find the video here.

It was a surprising reaction from Campbell, who seemed to be the only person to feel bad for Maher as he was being dragged all over the internet for his record-setting misfortunes. Peyton Manning was one of those people pointing the finger at Maher, giving a funny reaction of his own following the third miss — even asking if the Cowboys could cut him at halftime.

Dallas fans are already plotting a change at kicker, and while Maher has been nothing but solid for the team throughout his tenure, you can assume Jerry Jones might work the phones this week to bring in another option.