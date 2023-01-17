Peyton Manning Was All Of Us After Brett Maher’s Third Missed PAT

UPDATE (10:10 P.M. ET): Remarkably, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his fourth straight extra-point try on Monday night, minutes after we published a story about him missing three straight.

Job opening in Dallas?

Brett Maher?s FOURTH missed extra point tonight pic.twitter.com/LVtJHjeVWh — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2023

ORIGINAL STORY: Brett Maher missed only three extra-point attempts while kicking in every game for the Cowboys this season.

Preposterously, he matched that total in one half on Monday night.

Maher missed all three of his extra-point tries in the first half of Dallas’ wild-card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was an otherwise stellar first half for the Cowboys, who entered halftime at Raymond James Stadium with an 18-0 lead over the Bucs and a struggling Tom Brady.

After Maher’s third missed PAT, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning was beside himself during ESPN’s “Manningcast.” His brother, Eli Manning, also couldn’t believe what he was watching.