Peyton Manning Was All Of Us After Brett Maher’s Third Missed PAT

UPDATE (10:10 P.M. ET): Remarkably, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed his fourth straight extra-point try on Monday night, minutes after we published a story about him missing three straight.
Job opening in Dallas?
ORIGINAL STORY: Brett Maher missed only three extra-point attempts while kicking in every game for the Cowboys this season.
Preposterously, he matched that total in one half on Monday night.
Maher missed all three of his extra-point tries in the first half of Dallas’ wild-card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was an otherwise stellar first half for the Cowboys, who entered halftime at Raymond James Stadium with an 18-0 lead over the Bucs and a struggling Tom Brady.
After Maher’s third missed PAT, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning was beside himself during ESPN’s “Manningcast.” His brother, Eli Manning, also couldn’t believe what he was watching.
Take a look:
Maher missed his only extra-point attempt in Week 18, so the three misses Monday night gave him four straight failures.
The 33-year-old is a solid kicker. But if history has taught us anything about NFL kickers, it’s that it doesn’t take much for them to go off the rails.
You can bet that Cowboys fans are ready for a change.