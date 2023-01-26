ESPN Analysts Offer Two Potential Trade Targets For Bruins

With the Boston Bruins clear Stanley Cup contenders, it seems like it’s consensus opinion that they should add at least one piece before the NHL trade deadline on March 3.

But what type of piece the Bruins should try to acquire and who they should ultimately target remains up for debate.

A group of ESPN NHL reporters tried to an answer to those questions and came away with two players the Bruins could try to pry way from their current teams.

Kristen Shilton believes St. Louis Blues forward Ivan Barbashev could be a target for the Bruins as even though that might not be a headline-grabbing move, it would be an effective one.

“More realistic targets could be a bottom-six winger like Ivan Barbashev, who has a history with (Bruins coach Jim) Montgomery from their time in St. Louis,” Shilton wrote. “Boston clearly wants to win now. But adding a big piece at the deadline doesn’t always equal success, and the Bruins don’t want to do too much and disrupt the good thing they have going.”

As Shilton pointed out, Barbashev would be a known commodity for Montgomery, who spent two seasons with the Blues as an assistant coach before becoming Boston’s bench boss.

Barbashev has tallied eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 48 games this season and has a championship pedigree, winning a Stanley Cup with the Blues in 2019 at the expense of the Bruins.