Bruins Make NHL History After Win; Torrid 2022-23 Season Continues

The Bruins continue to exceed expectations as the 2022-23 NHL season rolls on and they further proved their dominance Tuesday night.

Boston earned a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre thanks in part to another strong third period as it continues to be the NHL’s top team.

The Bruins have been atop the league standings for most of the season and we certainly can start having the conversation about them breaking the regular season win record that was set by the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96 with 62 and matched by the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2018-19.

They took another step in reaching that goal with win No. 38 on the season against the Habs, which also lifted the Bruins to 80 points.

According to StatsCentre, the Bruins became the fastest team in league history to reach that mark.

“A lot of it is confidence, we keep winning,” David Pastrnak, who scored his 37th goal of the season Tuesday, told reporters after the game. “It’s a big part of it. But at the same time, we are all going. All four lines are there for each other and we are all playing together. We are a tight group so that’s probably the big one.”

The chemistry the Bruins have is unmatched and their next man up mentality has been tested a few times this season and it never falters.