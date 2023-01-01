Giants Defender Questionably Celebrates After Nick Foles Injury

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field Sunday against the Giants after suffering an injury on a sack by New York defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Foles went to the ground in clear pain, tapping his chest and essentially convulsing on the field after the Giants 2022 first-rounder came around the edge unblocked and hit him hard from behind. Foles, making just his second start of the season, quickly was ruled out with a rib injury.

Despite Foles remaining on the ground in pain, however, Thibodeaux laid right besides him while celebrating. Thibodeaux pretended to make snow angels for what seemed to be an extended period of time. Indianapolis trainers had rushed onto the field to assist Foles before Thibodeaux stopped his imaginary snow angels.

The Giants pass-rusher then went to the sideline and was shown making a gesture indicating how he put Foles to sleep despite training staff tending to Foles.

Check it out:

Thibodeaux celebrating like this while Foles is in serous pain is classless pic.twitter.com/3Oe7dEA8xR — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) January 1, 2023

Perhaps Thibodeaux was unaware of the injury to Foles at the time. But the initial images and videos to come from the situation don’t paint the defender in a great light.