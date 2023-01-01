Kyle Dugger Steps Up, Delivers Key Pick-Six For Patriots Vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — The defense of the New England Patriots has made a habit of getting into the end zone, and they did so again on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

This time, it was safety Kyle Dugger who provided a difference-making play as he picked off Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater and returned the interception 39 yards for a score to give the Patriots a 16-14 lead with 2:51 left in the third quarter.

You can check out Dugger’s sensational play below:

It is the seventh defensive touchdown of the season for the Patriots and the fourth consecutive game the team has had a defensive score. Both those marks are franchise records.

It’s also Dugger’s third touchdown of the season as he became the first Patriots defensive player to rack up that many scores since 1970.