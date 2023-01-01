Bruins Take In Fenway Park Ahead Of 2023 Winter Classic

It was an exciting Sunday for the Bruins as the team was at Fenway Park ahead of the 2023 Winter Classic.

Boston will take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday for its fourth Winter Classic. David Pastrnak and the goaltenders have teased what they will be sporting for the big event, and the Black and Gold got to have some fun prior to practice Sunday, including Connor Clifton and Matt Grzelcyk showing off their baseball skills.

Pastrnak also got to see a sculpture made out of pasta.

The Bruins got to work after having some fun, and they practiced in their Winter Classic jerseys.