Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Draws Colts’ Ire After Suspect Celebration

The New York Giants are headed to the postseason for the first time in six seasons, but they won’t enter without a little bit of controversy.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, one of the Giants’ first-round rookies, was able to contribute to New York’s win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 17 with five tackles, two tackles for a loss, one quarterback hit, one pass deflection and a game-changing sack.

Unfortunately, that sack sparked all of the controversy.

After sacking Colts quarterback Nick Foles, Thibodaux decided to celebrate by making imitation snow angels. Not the greatest idea, considering Foles was down injured directly next to Thibodeaux and would later be carted off the field. The rookie claimed to not know Foles was injured after the play, but that didn’t matter to the Colts.

“Hopefully his teammates will — maybe one day he’ll learn that injuries happen in this league, you never want to happen to the guy that you’re going against. That’s just (expletive),” Colts center Ryan Kelly told reporters postgame, per the team’s website.

Kelly had every right to defend his teammate, but seemingly stopped himself short of calling Thibodeaux out in a more aggressive fashion. In a season full of disappointment, the Colts had to deal with a little more Sunday.

Indianapolis will finish its season in Week 18 against the Houston Texans. The Giants will prepare for the postseason with an NFC East matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.