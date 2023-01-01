How Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux Explained Questionable Nick Foles Celebration

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux was the subject of criticism Sunday after he questionably celebrated his sack on Nick Foles despite the Indianapolis Colts quarterback laying on the ground in obvious pain.

The first-round rookie, however, told reporters after New York’s Week 17 win it was a misunderstanding. Thibodeaux shared how he didn’t realize the veteran signal-caller was injured after his hard hit.

“When I did realize he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up,” Thibodeaux told reporters, per ESPN’s Kimberley Martin. “When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he (Foles) gets well and I hope he’s all right.”

Thibodeaux came off the edge untouched and his sack caused Foles to remain down. Foles was seen tapping his chest while essentially convulsing on the ground. He was quickly ruled out with an injury to his ribs.

Thibodeaux initially came under fire because, despite Foles remaining on the ground beside him, he celebrated with imaginary snow angels. It seemingly went on for an extended period as Indianapolis trainers rushed out to Foles with Thibodeaux still celebrating feet away. The Giants pass rusher also motioned that he put Foles to sleep when he reached the New York sideline despite, again, the quarterback being treated on the field.

The photos and videos quickly spread on social media with many criticizing Thibodeaux for doing so. Perhaps some of those will change their tune following Thibodeaux’s explanation, but it’s unlikely all will do so.