How Bill Belichick Reportedly Helped Red Sox Land Justin Turner

Bill Belichick has had a lot going on of late. The future Hall of Fame coach has been in the process of trying to lead the Patriots to a second consecutive playoff appearance.

But even though few in the NFL are more focused on the task at hand than Belichick, he recently took some time out of his busy schedule to help out a fellow New England-based coach.

During his introductory Red Sox press conference Friday, Justin Turner revealed there was a widespread effort coming out of Boston as the club courted the veteran third baseman. One of those recruiters was Belichick, who obliged on a request from Alex Cora. According to SportsNet LA’s David Vassegh, Cora reached out to the Patriots coach and asked him to send a “recruitment text” to Turner.

Turner is a California native who’s played the bulk of his Major League Baseball career with the Dodgers, so his NFL fandom likely resides somewhere on the West Coast. But if the two-time All-Star wants to dive head-first into the Boston sports scene, the Patriots could use his support Sunday when they fight for a postseason berth at Highmark Stadium.