Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Will Interview For This NFL Coaching Job

Sean Payton apparently isn’t the only highly touted coach whom the Broncos plan to speak with.

Denver intends to virtually interview Jim Harbaugh for its open head-coaching position in the next few days, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines recently come up short of the ultimate goal with a loss to TCU in the College Football Playoffs semifinals.

In a recently released statement, Harbaugh expressed his expectation to “enthusiastically” coach Michigan in 2023. His actions haven’t backed up that claim, as the former NFL quarterback reportedly spoke with Panthers owner David Tepper about the vacant Carolina job in addition to talking shop with the Broncos.

But according to Rapoport and Pelissero, the Wolverines can take matters into their own hands to keep Harbaugh in Ann Arbor. This reportedly could be done through a new contract that makes him one of the highest-paid college football coaches and keeps him with the university for the long haul. Harbaugh took a significant pay cut in January 2021 and his ensuing raise still left him with a deal cheaper than the likes of fellow Big Ten coaches James Franklin and Mel Tucker.

As for the Broncos, their list of potential Nathaniel Hackett replacements includes Dan Quinn and Ejiro Evero in addition to Harbaugh and Payton.