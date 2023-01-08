Damar Hamlin Contract Report Exposes Flaw In NFL’s System

The NFL and the NFLPA reportedly are making sure Damar Hamlin will see every penny he was owed for this season.

The good news continues to pile on for Hamlin, who’s on the mend after suffering cardiac arrest at Paycor Stadium last Monday. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport continued that trend Sunday morning when he issued a report on how the second-year safety’s contract will be handled while he resides on injured reserve.

“#Bills S Damar Hamlin?s 4-year, $3.64M contract contains a standard split to pay him at a lower rate if he lands on Injured Reserve,” Rapoport tweeted. “This week, he was placed on IR. However, sources say Buffalo has worked out an agreement with the NFL and NFLPA to pay him in full.”

Rapoport added: “Damar Hamlin was set to earn $825K in 2022. His split rate if he’s on Injured Reserve is $455K. Placed on IR this week, that’s a difference of $20,555.56. Buffalo worked it out so he’ll receive the whole thing, even though he’s not on the active roster.”

It’s obviously great news that Hamlin will receive the full extent of his salary this season. However, one can argue it’s absurd the NFL can effectively cut a player’s salary in half if they are injured — playing football.

As for Hamlin’s team, the Bills will play their first game since the 24-year-old’s injury Sunday afternoon when Buffalo hosts New England. Josh Allen and company can clinch the AFC’s No. 2 seed with a win, while the Patriots can secure the conference’s final playoff spot with a road upset.