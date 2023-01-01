Jakobi Meyers Injury: Patriots Receiver Offers Encouraging Update

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are going to need all hands on deck next weekend in Buffalo. If they beat the Bills, they clinch a spot in the postseason.

Expect Jakobi Meyers to be on the field for the biggest game of the season.

New England’s top receiver aggravated a shoulder injury while scoring a touchdown late in Sunday’s season-saving win over the Miami Dolphins. Meyers, who dealt with a shoulder injury earlier in the campaign, left the contest and didn’t return.

Meyers downplayed the injury while speaking with reporters after the game.

“It’s fine,” he said after catching six balls for 48 yards and a score.

Asked whether the injury is to the same shoulder that’s bothered him at various points this season, Meyers played coy but ultimately tipped his hand.