Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Season-Saving Win Over Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — If the season ended today, the Patriots would be in the playoffs.

It wasn’t pretty, as New England had to fight and claw for a 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins, who were down to their third-string quarterback and without four key starters. But the Patriots played just well enough on offense and defense to get a season-saving victory.

New England can clinch a postseason berth with a victory next weekend in Buffalo, but a loss would leave Bill Belichick’s team needing help to back into the playoffs.

Mac Jones was inconsistent, completing 20 of 33 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns while committing zero turnovers. He completed touchdown passes to Jakobi Meyers and Tyquan Thornton, both of whom played well.

The Patriots were trailing 14-10 in the third quarter before Kyle Dugger picked off Bridgewater and took it to the house. New England never looked back from that point.

On the other side, backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater completed 12 of 19 passes for 161 yards and one touchdown to go along with one pick before exiting the game due to a finger injury. Third-stringer Skylar Thompson wound up going 6-of-12 for 42 yards and an interception in the losing effort.

New England finished with 249 yards of total offense and 14 first downs while converting five of 13 third-down tries. Miami racked up 333 yards, 21 first downs and went 4-for-14 on third downs.