Jayson Tatum Reveals Lingering Injury After Celtics Win Vs. Nets

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics escaped loss column yet again after winning their fifth straight game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night., against the Brooklyn Nets, on Thursday night.

However, despite overcoming the absence of Jaylen Brown, it appears the Celtics didn’t leave Brooklyn entirely unscathed.

Following the victory, Tatum revealed a lingering injury that’s affected the MVP candidate since the season kicked off. Yet, you wouldn’t notice considering his elevated play, which has propelled Tatum to career-high numbers in his sixth NBA season. He’s also missed just two of Boston’s first 43 games played.

“If you look at my hand, I got tape on my wrist, tape on my thumb,” Tatum told reporters, per NBC Sports Boston video. “I had to tape my middle finger and ring finger together. I got a lot of (expletive) going on. But that played a part just lingering things and it was uncomfortable tonight. But I love to play too much to sit out.”

Tatum added: “One game into the season. I remember I hurt it against (the Philadelphia 76ers). So I’ve been taping it ever since.”

Despite any injuries, Tatum managed to fight through and register a solid performance in Brooklyn. He scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, which marked the 17th double-double of his campaign. It also served as his third in the last five games in which the Celtics have gone 5-0.

Tatum made it clear that while he’s been bothered for an extended period of time, similar to the wrist injury he endured during the NBA Finals last season, it hasn’t consumed his focus. The three-time All-Star still prioritizes showing up for the team, even when his outside shot isn’t on.