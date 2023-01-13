Celtics Wrap: Boston Outlasts Undermanned Nets In Brooklyn

The Boston Celtics improved their winning streak to five games Thursday night, securing a 109-98 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center.

The Celtics improved their NBA-best record to 31-12 while the Nets dropped to 27-14.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

On the second night of a back-to-back, the Celtics entered their win over the Nets following a similar script to that of their win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday.

The Celtics were without a pair of starters in Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, facing an undermanned Nets squad that will be without Kevin Durant for the next several weeks. On Wednesday, it was Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart out for Boston and Zion Williamson out for New Orleans.

Once the game started, however, it became clear the Celtics weren’t playing in a glorified one-on-one game. This was a slog between two of the best teams in the NBA.

The difference for the Celtics? They were playing 5-on-4 on the defensive end, as Ben Simmons refused to shoot the ball after missing his first two attempts. The 26-year-old played a tremendous game defensively and as a facilitator, but didn’t need to be guarded when off the ball offensively. That opened up the ability to switch for Boston defenders.