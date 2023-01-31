NFL Insider Peels Back Curtain On Kellen Moore’s Fast Rebound From Cowboys

If it felt like former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was unemployed for an incredibly short amount of time, it’s because he was.

The Cowboys released a statement Sunday night revealing they were parting ways with Moore, who served at the post for four seasons. On Monday morning, it was reported that Moore would be joining the Los Angeles Chargers and the organization made it official approximately 16 hours after Dallas’ statement.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, however, peeled back the curtain to indicate the process played out in much shorter than the 16 hours.

“There’s a saying when coaches get parted ways or get fired or whatever, ‘Oh, he’ll have a job in five minutes.’ Kellen Moore, who did not get fired but did part ways with the Dallas Cowboys, literally had a job in about five minutes,” Rapoport said on the network’s “NFL Total Access.”

“In fact, while he was still employed by the Cowboys, the Los Angeles Chargers reached out, requested permission to speak with Kellen Moore knowing there was a chance in the right circumstance he would agree to go to another place and Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys coach, would allow him to do that. The Chargers started talking to him and the conversations went well and by early (Monday) morning it was very clear Kellen Moore was going to be the Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator. That is exactly what happened, it was announced a couple hours later after Brandon Staley informed all the other candidates.”

Moore helped the Cowboys offense rank inside the top 10 in points in three of his four years in Dallas and twice led the league in total yards. Moore now goes from working with quarterback Dak Prescott to Justin Hebert and another arsenal of offensive weapons. LA was considered arguably the best landing spot for an offensive coordinator this season.

And it took all of five minutes for Moore to rebound from Dallas and land it.