Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Records 100th Catch of the Season by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has snapped a 10-year-long drought, becoming the first Detroit Lions’ player to record a 100-catch season since Calvin Johnson in 2012. The record-setting catch came in the second half of Week 17’s NFC North showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Amon-Ra St. Brown with a 100 catches on the season — first #Lions player to do so since 2012 (Calvin Johnson).#OnePride pic.twitter.com/iBwt78fr1U — Logan Lamorandier (@LLamorandier) January 1, 2023

St. Brown needed four catches to surpass the century mark, getting there on an 11-yard pass in the third quarter. The catch also amplified St. Brown’s career-best receiving yards, putting him north of 1,100 with one game left in the regular season.

Still, that doesn’t leave enough time for St. Brown to match the franchise benchmarks. Johnson set the record for the most receiving yards at 1,964, while Herman Moore has the most receptions with 123.

The Lions have no problems moving the ball downfield against the Bears. Through three quarters, Detroit has over 400 total yards against their division rivals.

Detroit entered the contest as -4.5 chalk and continues to lead Chicago late. Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.