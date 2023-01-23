NBA Rumors: Lakers Trade Three Draft Picks For Young Forward

Dating back even before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, the basketball world wondered what trade the Lakers would swing to provide assistance to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Los Angeles reportedly made a move Monday, and while it’s not a blockbuster, the new addition does figure to help the Purple and Gold potentially return to the playoffs.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Los Angeles acquired Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Kendrick Nunn and three second-round draft picks. The second-rounders involved are for the 2023, 2028 and 2029 drafts, per Wojnarowski.

The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hachimura reportedly grew unhappy with the Wizards after they failed to sign him to a rookie contract extension during the preseason. And ironically enough, Hachimura fell more out of favor in Washington due to a former Laker. Kyle Kuzma, who was shipped to the nation’s capital as part of the 2021 Russell Westbrook trade, has become a critically important player for the Wizards, who could look to extend him long-term.

Speaking of new deals, the Lakers reportedly intend to sign Hachimura to an extension this summer. The Gonzaga product is having a decent season despite limiting playing time, averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per game across an average of 24.3 minutes per game.

Heading into Monday’s action, the Lakers only are one game behind the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.