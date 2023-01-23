Patriots Free Agents: Cases For, Against Re-Signing Damien Harris

The New England Patriots have more than 20 players set to hit free agency when the NFL league year opens on March 15. As that date approaches, we’re taking a closer look at each one. Next up: Damien Harris

The emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson might make it easy to envision life without Damien Harris.

But should the New England Patriots be in a hurry to move on from the veteran running back?

Harris’ rookie contract is set to expire at the start of the new league year, meaning the 2019 third-round pick will hit free agency for the first time in his career. After essentially redshirting his rookie season, Harris became an important piece of the Patriots offense the following three seasons, starting in 34 of a possible 36 games.

And, when healthy, Harris largely was excellent.

The Alabama product averaged 5.0 yards per carry in 2020. The next season, Harris ran for 929 yards and tied for second in the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns while ranking as one the league’s best overall running backs, according to Pro Football Focus. Harris again played well this season, providing tough, efficient running and strong pass protection when he was on the field.

However, the problem with Harris has been staying on the field. Injuries forced him to miss six games in 2020, one game in 2021 and six games in 2022. Consequently, Harris probably isn’t in line for a major payday this offseason.