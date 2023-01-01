Patriots Inactives Reaction: Cornerback Group Dangerously Thin Vs. Dolphins

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will face the NFL’s top receiving duo Sunday — and they’ll do so with an extremely thin cornerback group.

Jalen Mills (groin), Marcus Jones (concussion) and Shaun Wade (healthy scratch) all are inactive for New England’s Week 17 matchup with the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Jack Jones (knee) is inactive as well after landing on injured reserve Saturday.

Those losses leave the Patriots with just four available cornerbacks to defend dangerous Miami wideouts Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle: Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Tae Hayes and Quandre Mosely.

Jones and Bryant have been New England’s top options at outside and slot cornerback all season, respectively, but Hayes and Mosely both are making their Patriots debuts.

Hayes has been with the team for less than a week, joining the practice squad Tuesday before being promoted to the 53-man roster on Saturday. The 25-year-old played 38 defensive snaps across five appearances for the Carolina Panthers earlier this season and participated in joint practices against the Patriots this past summer.

Mosely is an undrafted rookie who never has appeared in a regular-season game. The Kentucky product logged stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before signing to the Patriots’ practice squad Dec. 5. He was elevated for Sunday’s game along with tight end Matt Sokol.

That Hayes and Mosely both are active over Wade is a scathing indictment on the 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Wade has played just 18 snaps this season and 29 in his career, and he allowed a touchdown on the lone snap he played in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.