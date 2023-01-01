Dolphins Rule Out Multiple Star Players, Not Just Tua Tagovailoa

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Dolphins will be without four key starters for Sunday afternoon’s huge game against the New England Patriots.

Roughly 90 minutes before kickoff, Miami officially ruled out stud tackle Terron Armstead, star edge rusher Bradley Chubb and veteran corner Xavien Howard for the Week 17 matchup at Gillette Stadium. As expected, the Dolphins also listed Tua Tagoavailoa as inactive due to a concussion.

Here’s Miami’s full inactive list:

— QB Tua Tagovailoa

— CB Xavien Howard

— LB Bradley Chubb

— T Terron Armstead

— T Eric Fisher

— WR Erik Ezukanma

Aside from Ezukanma, all of the aforementioned players dealt with injuries over the last week, so their statuses for Sunday’s game aren’t surprising. Nevertheless, the Dolphins will be shorthanded at some important positions for what easily is the biggest game of their season.

Of course, the Patriots aren’t in much better shape. New England will be without three cornerbacks against one of the best receiver groups in the NFL, and also won’t have wideout DeVante Parker and tight end Jonnu Smith in the lineup.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Patriots must win to keep their playoff hopes alive, while Miami would fall out of the AFC playoff picture with a loss.