Patriots Legends Poke Fun At Christian Barmore’s Sack Celebration

Christian Barmore made his presence felt in the New England Patriots’ win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 17. In fact, he drew the attention of a couple of legendary teammates.

Late in the fourth quarter, Barmore got home for a sack of Dolphins backup quarterback Skylar Thompson. Naturally he celebrated, pulling a trick out of the book of a former teammate turned rival.

Christian Barmore hit the Waddle ? pic.twitter.com/RZXxKKEZBQ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 1, 2023

That’s right folks, he did Jaylen Waddle’s patented waddle celebration.

The — admittedly hilarious — move drew the attention of plenty on the internet, including former teammates Dont’a Hightower and James White — who poked fun at the youngster out of Alabama.

“That’s a big (expletive) penguin,” Hightower tweeted, drawing laughter out of White.

The sack was just Barmore’s third on the season and fifth of his career, giving him good reason to celebrate. Other than the fact that he was teammates with Waddle, there could have also been other motivation for the 23-year-old — as Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins borrowed Matthew Judon’s signature celebration following a sack of Mac Jones.