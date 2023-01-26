Patriots QB Bailey Zappe Details Offseason Goals After Rookie Season

Bailey Zappe’s rookie season with the New England Patriots had to be an unforgettable one.

Seen as an afterthought when the Patriots drafted the Western Kentucky product in the fourth round, injuries to Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer forced Zappe into action in Week 4. And with Zappe providing not flashy but steady play over the course of four games, a full-blown quarterback controversy developed between him and Jones.

But following a 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in which Zappe relieved Jones early in the second quarter, the Patriots elected to stick with Jones the rest of the way.

Still, Zappe built a solid foundation with the playing time he received and will look to continue to build on it with an all-important offseason in front of him.

“I think I have a good plan set, continuing to get strong in the lower body, core-wise. Fine-tune some mechanics — like footwork — that I got loose with, and get ready for April,” Zappe told reporters Thursday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

While Jones will go into next season as the Patriots starting quarterback, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Zappe pushes his teammate for the job.

Zappe completed 70.1% of his passes for 781 yards to go along with five touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. And it seems, like Jones, he should benefit from the Patriots hiring Bill O’Brien as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.