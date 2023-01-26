‘Nothing’ About Bengals Offense Impresses This Chiefs Defender

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals refuse to stop giving each other bulletin-board material.

As KC and Cincy prepare to play in their second-consecutive AFC Championship Game, the shots have continued to fly around from each side. The Chiefs have felt slighted, not only by the newfound nickname of their home stadium, but by opening up as home underdogs despite being the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Bengals have been complimentary for the most part, which might contribute to how much this slight irks them.

Kansas City linebacker Willie Gay was asked what impresses him about Cincinnati’s offense.

“Nothing. Nothing,” Gay responded, per video from PJ Green of FOX Kansas City.

Oh. Well, what are the Chiefs focused on stopping when the Bengals come to town Sunday?

“Stop the run,” Gay said. “We know they’re going to try and do that, to try and act like they can big boy us. Out front 6-7 will definitely do out job. Try to slow that down.”

That’s an interesting answer, especially considering quarterback Joe Burrow has combined with his receivers to make up nearly 80% of the Bengals’ offense this postseason. Gay’s comments likely stem from the 2022 AFC Championship Game, where Cincinnati rushed for 116 yards, or their regular season matchup from Week 13, where Samaje Perine put up 106 yards on the ground in another Bengals victory.