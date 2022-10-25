Bailey Zappe Replaces Mac Jones Vs. Bears, Immediately Impresses

FOXBORO, Mass. — Mac Jones lasted just over a quarter in his return to the Patriots’ lineup.

Jones started at quarterback Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he was replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe after throwing an ugly interception to end New England’s third offensive possession.

The Gillette Stadium crowd, which had begun chanting Zappe’s name as the Patriots went three-and-out on their first two Jones-led drives, erupted in cheers when the Western Kentucky product checked in.

Zappe, who won both of his starts in Jones’ absence, immediately led a touchdown drive, hitting running back Rhamondre Stevenson on a swing pass for 20 yards on third-and-5 before connecting on a 30-yard deep ball to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers landed inside the Bears’ 5-yard line and crawled across the goal line.

Then, after a Myles Bryant interception gave the Patriots possession at midfield, Zappe led another scoring march. He launched a highlight-reel 43-yard completion to wideout DeVante Parker, and Stevenson finished the job two plays later with a 4-yard touchdown run.