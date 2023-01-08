Patriots Rumors: Concerning New Detail On Jack Jones Suspension

The more we learn about Jack Jones’ suspension, the easier it becomes to understand why the Patriots disciplined the rookie cornerback.

After New England officially suspended Jones on Friday, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer revealed the punishmend stemmed from the 25-year-old being late to rehab sessions for his injured knee. The next day, Breer added that Patriots head coach Bill Belichick used the situation as a teaching moment for his players, explaining that Jones’ approach to rehab wasn’t acceptable.

Well, during a 98.5 The Sports hub appearance Sunday morning, Breer added one additional detail: Jones not only was late to rehab sessions, but he also missed some.

“My understanding is he was late to and missed rehab sessions,” Breer said during The Sports Hub’s pregame coverage of Sunday’s game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills. “And Belichick wanted to make an example of him. So, the team meeting was two Fridays ago; Jack Jones had already left the building.

“Belichick addressed the team and basically made a teaching point out of it and basically said, ‘This is not what we’re looking for.’ “

Jones, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, faced character concerns during the draft process but got out to a tremendous start in his rookie campaign. However, his once-promising campaign ultimately ended in humbling fashion.

The Patriots now must hope that Jones learns from his mistakes and puts his best foot forward next season, as the Arizona State product clearly has the talent to be a top cornerback in the NFL.