Patriots Inactives Reaction: Rookie Standout Out With Injury In Week 18

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The New England Patriots will be without one of their top-performing rookies for Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo.

And we’re not talking about suspended cornerback Jack Jones.

Undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler, who’s become a weapon on special teams in his first pro season, will not play against the Buffalo Bills after being listed as questionable with a hip injury.

Schooler tested his injury during a pregame workout with strength and conditioning coach Moses Cabrera, suggesting he was a game-time decision. The athletic Texas product is tied for second in the NFL with 11 solo special teams tackles this season, and special teams captain Matthew Slater said he deserved Pro Bowl consideration.

The Patriots elevated linebacker Calvin Munson from their practice squad for extra help in the kicking game.

New England on Saturday ruled out tight end Jonnu Smith (concussion) and cornerback Jalen Mills (groin). Matt Sokol was elevated from the practice squad to fill Smith’s spot behind starter Hunter Henry.

Rounding out Sunday’s inactive list are cornerback Shaun Wade, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, defensive tackle Sam Roberts and running back Kevin Harris, all of whom are healthy scratches.