The Pittsburgh Penguins have arrived at Fenway Park for the 2023 NHL Winter Classic.

The Boston Bruins will face the Penguins in their home city to ring in the New Year.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh into Boston as one of three 1,000-point players appearing in today’s game.

For more, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.